NuAxis Awarded FWS Contract to Maintain Electronic Permitting System; Raza Latif Quoted

NuAxis Innovations will help the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service maintain an electronic permitting system for authorizing regulated wildlife-related activities under a potential $10.5 million contract.

The five-year contract covers the provision of development and maintenance support to enhance customer experience for the ServiceNow-based ePermits system, the Vienna, Virginia-headquartered professional services company said Friday.

FWS’ ePermits is a digital application system launched in October 2020 to streamline the permitting process for activities such as scientific research or reintroduction programs for endangered species and the exchange of museum specimens for protected species.

“We look forward to contributing our CX and HCD methodologies to have a positive impact on citizens and to advance the Service’s important wildlife-related activities,” said Raza Latif, CEO of NuAxis.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

