Northrop Veteran Chris Orlowski Assumes Engineering VP Role at Austal USA

Chris Orlowski , a veteran in the defense industry with over two decades of experience at Northrop Grumman , has been named vice president of engineering at Austal USA .

The shipbuilder said Monday that Orlowski oversees a team of over 350 professionals and manages the structural, mechanical, electrical and systems, integrated logistics support, naval architecture and program engineering divisions.

“He brings a combination of engineering and program leadership experience that provides him with a strong appreciation for all aspects of ship design,” said Michelle Kruger, acting president of Austal USA.

During his more than 24-year tenure at Northrop, Orlowski held leadership roles in the company’s electronic systems, shipbuilding, technology services, enterprise services and mission systems businesses. His most recent position was senior director of digital engineering.

Prior to Northrop, he worked as a naval architect and a senior systems engineer at Nichols Research Corp., where he spent eight years of his career.