Northrop Grumman, L3Harris Accomplish Critical Design Review of Missile Warning Relay Station

Northrop Grumman and L3Harris Technologies completed a critical design review of a relay ground station for missile warning and tracking, which will be used by the U.S. Space Systems Command in the Pacific.

Northrop said Thursday that it is developing Relay Ground Station-Asia under a contract with the U.S. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, which plans to replace its missile warning system by 2025.

As part of the Space Force’s Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution program, RGS-A is being built to link legacy and next-generation satellites for tracking and detecting missile activity.

The review involved validating designs of RGS-A’s subsystems as well as details of the station’s integration upon its deployment in Guam.

“We are on track to revolutionize current Space-Based Infrared System and Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared missile-warning constellation infrastructure with a much-needed capability in the Pacific region,” said Calvin Pennamon, director of operational exploitation systems at Northrop Grumman.