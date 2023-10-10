Northrop Grumman Demonstrates IBCS’ Rapid Integration Capabilities; Rebecca Torzone Quoted

Northrop Grumman conducted a series of demonstrations of the Integrated Battle Command System involving simulated attacks in the Washington metropolitan area.

The event, which was held at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, showcased the capability of IBCS to integrate sensors and effectors used by the U.S. armed forces in the face of complex threats, the company said Monday.

The first two tests involved the rapid integration of Avenger, Sentinel, National Advanced Surface-to-Air-Missile System and other existing Army and Air Force technologies using IBCS’ open architecture.

In the final demo, the 263rd Air and Missile Defense Command consolidated Navy sensor data by combining features of the command and control system and the Joint Track Management Capability.

“Through the recent National Capital Region demonstrations, IBCS proved its capabilities in providing homeland defense against cruise missiles and other aerial threats,” said Rebecca Torzone, vice president and general manager of Northrop’s combat systems and mission readiness unit.

“IBCS is ready now to take on the tomorrow’s threats,” Torzone added.