NOAA Conducting Market Research for Traffic Coordination System for Space Presentation Layer

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has started soliciting information from potential industry sources that could provide a user interface for the Traffic Coordination System for Space.

Formerly called the Open Architecture Data Repository, TraCSS is the Department of Commerce’s enterprise platform designed to ingest, process, archive and disseminate space situational awareness data and products and seeks to promote economic growth and technological advancement of the U.S. space industry by providing warning and analysis support for commercial satellite owners and operators, according to a request for information posted Monday on SAM.gov.

The Office of Space Commerce at NOAA wants information on the possible procurement of a custom-built, government-owned TraCSS presentation layer and acquisition of an existing commercial product.

According to the RFI, the government plans to operate a presentation layer on a system integration platform that is based on containerized microservices and runs in a commercial cloud to facilitate the integration of components from different vendors to build an operational system.

NOAA is inviting interested stakeholders to submit a plan for user research for the presentation layer, comment on the draft performance work statement, submit a capabilities statement and provide a rough order of magnitude or estimate to conduct the services cited in the draft PWS.

Responses to the RFI are due Oct. 31 and may be reviewed by Mitre and The Aerospace Corp.