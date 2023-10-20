New Update to Hypori BYOD Solution Brings Offline Notifications; Jared Shepard Quoted

Software-as-a-service provider Hypori has released an update to Halo, which works to provide customers with a bring-your-own-device capability.

According to a Breaking Defense report, Hypori Halo provides a user with a cloud-based virtual device containing the user’s data and software. The virtual device is accessed via a dedicated app on the user’s personal device.

The personal device is presumed to be compromised, according to Hypori President and CEO Jared Shepard, who notes: “We were zero trust before zero trust became a thing.”

Consequently, no critical data is transmitted from the virtual device, which is housed in a secure server, to the personal device. All operations take place in the cloud; the user only receives on his or her device packets of pixels that depict changes to the screen based on user action.

The update to Halo improves its performance and makes it possible for users to receive notifications even when their virtual devices are offline, Hypori said Wednesday.

The latest update enables notifications on Microsoft Teams. Future releases are expected to provide support for other applications.

The U.S. Army deemed Hypori Halo an enterprise capability in August. The Army National Guard aims to reach 50,000 users “within the next year,” according to Kenneth McNeill, chief information officer of the National Guard Bureau.

The regular Army, the Air National Guard and the U.S. Space Force are also looking into deploying the BYOD solution.