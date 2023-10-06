Navy Veteran Craig Faller Elected to HII Board of Directors

Craig Faller, a retired U.S. Navy admiral, has been elected to the board of directors of military shipbuilding company HII.

Faller has nearly four decades of military experience and most recently served as commander of U.S. Southern Command where he helped build U.S. military partnerships with Latin American and Caribbean security forces, HII said Thursday.

“His leadership, joint experience and extensive knowledge of national security will make him an integral part of the board’s role in growing the value of the company and strengthening HII’s relationship with customers,” said Kirk Donald, chairman of the board of HII.

Faller’s military career included time as senior military assistant to the secretary of defense, director of operations for Central Command and chief of legislative affairs for the Navy.

He also served as operations officer aboard USS Peterson, station officer aboard USS Enterprise and executive officer of USS John Hancock.

Faller retired from military service in 2022 and has since joined the board of directors of Viken Detection, the board of trustees at CNA and the advisory boards of Sigma Defense Systems, PayCargo, Excelerate Energy and Penn State Applied Research Laboratory.