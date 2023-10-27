in DOD, News

Navy, MDA Test Lockheed-Made Aegis Combat System Aboard USS Carl Levin

Photo / Lockheed Martin
FTM-48 IAMD test

The U.S. Navy and the Missile Defense Agency demonstrated the multiple target detection feature of a Lockheed Martin-built Aegis Weapon System installed on the destroyer USS Carl Levin during an integrated air and missile defense test.

The joint test, called Vigilant Wyvern, saw the Aegis Weapon System-48 engage anti-ship cruise missiles and ballistic missile defense targets in a realistic IAMD scenario in the Pacific Missile Test Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii, Lockheed said Thursday.

Lockheed noted that FTM-48 was equipped with an updated 9.C2 baseline and BMD 5.1 capability, enabling the Aegis system to evenly allocate radar resources.

According to a statement from the Navy, the Aegis-equipped ship intercepted two short-range ballistic missile targets while simultaneously demonstrating its anti-air warfare capabilities by thwarting two subsonic anti-ship cruise missile drone targets.

Douglas Williams, acting director of MDA, commented, “The success of this joint test represents a critical step in defending against multiple targets in a realistic raid scenario.”

Lockheed said it will further modernize the Aegis system by integrating advanced radar capabilities.

Written by Kacey Roberts

