NASA Seeks to Acquire Satellites for NOAA GeoXO Earth Observation Capability

NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center has issued a request for proposals for the Geostationary Extended Observations Spacecraft Implementation program, which aims to launch multiple satellites for the GeoXO series, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration system that will provide Earth observation capabilities to help address various environmental issues and challenges.

Goddard plans to award a cost-plus-award-fee hardware contract for the effort, with a base deal covering the development and launch of three satellites, options covering four additional spacecraft, and another option for special engineering studies, if required, according to the RFP posted Friday on SAM.gov.

The contract’s period of performance includes 15 years of support for each flight model: 10 years for on-orbit operations and five years for on-orbit storage.

The GeoXO satellites will carry various imaging and communication payloads. The first spacecraft in the series is expected to launch by April 2032.

A contract award is expected by May 2024. Interested vendors have until Nov. 30 to respond to the RFP.