Military Veterans James Geurts, Brian Hibbeln Appointed to Leonid Advisory Board

James Geurts, former assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition, and Brian Hibbeln, former assistant deputy undersecretary of defense for special capabilities, have been named to the advisory board of Leonid Capital Partners.

Both advisers bring decades of combined military and government experience and will advise the Leonid leadership team on advancing its mission objectives, the government contract financing company said Tuesday.

Geurts is a previous Wash100 awardee with over 30 years of acquisition and leadership experience in the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and U.S. Special Operations Command.

He performed the duties of undersecretary of the Navy before his retirement in August 2021.

Hibbeln serves as a venture partner at technology-focused investment firm SineWave Ventures.

He was an Air Force Reserve Officer assigned to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center and the National Reconnaissance Office.