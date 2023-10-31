Michael Kelley Appointed DecisionPoint EVP

Michael Kelley has been selected as executive vice president of DecisionPoint .

As a part of DecisionPoint’s corporate leadership team, Kelley will support the organization’s business development and capture solutions activities while helping to facilitate and maintain strategic growth , the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company announced on Tuesday.

Brian Flood , founder and CEO of DecisionPoint, described Kelley as an “outcome focused” executive who “sets a compelling standard through tireless dedication.”

“Mike’s presence allows DecisionPoint to leverage his exceptional achievements and leadership as a growth executive,” Flood said.

Kelley holds over four decades of career experience. Prior to joining DecisionPoint, Kelley was CEO of CENTECH, and before that, he was a vice president at SAIC and a business development lead at NES Associates, a part of General Dynamics Information Technology. He has also held roles at PRC, Logicon, Northrop Grumman and TASC, Inc., and he started a business in Boston that made over $1 billion within a 13-year period.

“I’m thrilled to join DecisionPoint at this exciting juncture in its journey,” said Kelley. He shared his vision for his new position, which is to expand the company through relationship-building and employee empowerment.