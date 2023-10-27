Mark Maglin, ECS Vice President of DOD Cybersecurity, Discusses Improved Capabilities of AESS

ECS will add Microsoft Defender as an endpoint tool to the second version of its Army Endpoint Security Solution as part of capability improvements and upgrades, said Mark Maglin, ECS’ vice president of Department of Defense cybersecurity.

Maglin discussed in an interview his company’s plan to accomplish the five-year, $430 million contract recompete it won from the U.S. Army Cyber Command in September 2022.

ECS is establishing a managed security service for AESS by integrating, automating and delivering tools such as Elastic, ThreatQuotient, Forescout, Trellix and Tychon, Maglin revealed.

The core AESS 2.0 capabilities will also incorporate the DOD’s zero trust framework into devices, data, visibility, analytics, automation and orchestration of the software.

“AESS will continue to evolve, just as cyber threats and technologies will continue to evolve,” he stated. He added that the AESS team is in constant collaboration with another unit in the company that caters to the Department of Homeland Security’s continuous diagnostic and mitigation dashboard in order to share expertise, insights and best practices to achieve cyber situational awareness for their government clients.