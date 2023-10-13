Maritime Autonomy Company Saronic Secures $55M Series A Investment

Saronic has raised $55 million during a Caffeinated Capital-led Series A funding round and will use the investment to support autonomous surface vessel research and development and expand platform production capacity.

The maritime autonomy company said Tuesday the funding reflects its commitment to delivering autonomous surface vessels to bridge capability gaps.

Dino Mavrookas, co-founder and CEO of Saronic, underscored the company’s collaboration with the U.S. Navy on platform development to meet the service branch’s requirements.

“We’re putting software, autonomy and mission profiles first, reshaping design for rapid production and deployment, and creating a novel breed of autonomous vessels that can meet current and future threats,” he said.

Spyglass, a 6-foot vessel, and Cutlass, a 13-foot vessel, are currently under development by Saronic. The company equipped the platforms with remotely updatable software and designed them to be capable of payload transport in communication- and GPS-denied environments.

Aside from Caffeinated Capital, the funding round was participated by 8VC, U.S. Innovative Technology Fund, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Point72 Ventures, Silent Ventures, Overmatch Ventures, Ensemble VC and Cubit Capital.