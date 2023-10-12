Lynker Appoints Former NOAA Chief of Staff Scott Rayder as President

Lynker, a Leesburg, Virginia-based science, engineering and technology company, has created a president post and selected Scott Rayder, former chief of staff at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, to assume the new role.

“With a proven track record of driving growth and innovation, Scott is poised to lead Lynker into a new era of success,” Lynker Founder and CEO Joe Linza said about Rayder in a statement published Tuesday.

Rayder has more than two decades of experience in leading and managing organizations within the environmental community. Most notably, he served as the first chief of staff at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. His previous leadership and advisory roles also include chair of the U.S. Integrated Ocean Observing System Federal Advisory Committee, senior adviser to the president of the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research and executive director of Alabama Water Institute at the University of Alabama.

The executive was also with Leidos, serving as vice president of climate, energy and environment. In the said role, Rayder led a team of experts in operations and services and handled projects to address global challenges and opportunities.