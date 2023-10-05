Lockheed Veteran Erik Miller Promoted to VP of Security & Emergency Services

Erik Miller, who has over 15 years of experience at Lockheed Martin, has been elevated to the role of vice president of security and emergency services from security director at the company, according to his LinkedIn post Wednesday.

As VP, he has oversight of security management for a global workforce exceeding 30,000 employees and a team comprising more than 1,150 personnel who handle various aspects of security and emergency services.

Miller handled program security matters for Lockheed’s rotary and mission systems business area during his former stint as security director. Earlier, he progressively advanced through several security management positions within the defense contractor.

Prior to joining Lockheed in 2008, Miller served as a specialist for intelligence, counterterrorism and security operations at the CIA for nearly a decade.

He also worked as a security agent at Inter-Con Security Systems and a sergeant of marines with the U.S. Marine Corps.