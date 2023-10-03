Lockheed Receives Space Force OPIR Data Exploitation Technology Transition Contract

The research and development center of Lockheed Martin‘s space business unit has secured a contract from Space Systems Command to develop data exploitation technology for the U.S. Space Force’s missile warning satellite constellation.

Lockheed’s Advanced Technology Center will build typing and characterization algorithms to help SSC’s Tools Applications Processing Lab analyze and interpret incoming data from the next-generation Overhead Persistent Infrared sensors that track ballistic and hypersonic missile threats, SSC said Monday.

Steve Polliard, director of TAP Lab, said the award is SSC’s first Space Enterprise Consortium contract for the OPIR Data Exploitation Technology Transition program and “represents a major step forward in TAP Lab’s efforts to improve our missile warning processes.”

“The progress we will gain as a result of this work, will directly inform our warfighter and contribute to our nation’s safety,” Polliard said.

The contract is valued $5.2 million and has a four-year performance period.