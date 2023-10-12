Lockheed Puts RIG-360 Prototype Through Captive Carry Test

Lockheed Martin has completed a captive carry test of a prototype missile communication device, demonstrating its ability to provide in-flight target updates to a surface-to-surface rocket launcher system.

The Remote Interceptor Guidance – 360 prototype communicated target updates to a data link flown inside a surrogate Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System, Lockheed said Wednesday.

Scott Arnold, vice president of integrated air and missile defense at Lockheed’s missiles and fire control division, said the proof-of-concept will enable Army long-range precision fires against moving targets in complex environments.

“Integrating offensive and defensive systems provides rapid response capability to defeat critical threats,” said Jay Price, vice president of precision fires at Lockheed Missiles and Fire Control.

RIG-360 is currently in the engineering manufacturing and development phase and is being tested for fielding in support of the Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense program.

Lockheed plans to conduct a joint fires flight test in 2024 to validate the uplinker’s in-flight target update capabilities.