LOCH Technologies to Combine AirShield Platform With Autonomic Cybersecurity Technology From Newly-Acquired Avirtek

Wireless threat monitoring company LOCH Technologies has acquired software company Avirtek.

With the transaction complete, LOCH said Monday it would work to enable a data detection and response capability by integrating Avirtek’s autonomic cybersecurity technology into its AirShield platform.

The DDR capability would, in turn, facilitate predictive AI anomaly detection on data streams and networks.

Avirtek’s ACS involves the application of adaptive machine learning algorithms on transactional-based datasets, a combination that LOCH Technologies Chief Scientist Kurt Grutzmacher described as “a truly unique approach to anomaly detection” and “a significant step forward for cybersecurity”.

“I look forward to integrating their behavior analytics into our platform,” Grutzmacher added.

For his part, Salim Hariri, the founder of Avirtek and the director of the National Science Foundation Center for Cloud and Autonomic Computing at the University of Arizona, said the integration of ACS into LOCH’s platform would make it possible to detect threats even in encrypted data traffic.

Following the acquisition of Avirtek, Hariri will take on the role of senior vice president of research and development.