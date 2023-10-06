LMI to Expand Support to Space Security & Defense Program via SBIR Phase II Contract; Mark Eddings Quoted

LMI will further develop its Rapid Analysis and Prototyping Toolkit for Resiliency platform in support of the Space Warfighting Analysis Center and the Space Security and Defense Program under two task orders awarded by the U.S. Air Force.

RAPTR offers a scalable architecture designed to support analysis, simulation, modeling and visualization of warfighting operations in space, the consulting firm said Thursday.

The task orders awarded under the Small Business Innovation Research Phase III contract are worth $98 million combined and covers program management, space systems modeling, simulation, prototyping and analysis, space systems MSP&A technical integration and space systems operations MSP&A support.

“The future of U.S. dominance in an increasingly contested space domain relies on the effectiveness of our tools and the readiness of our forces,” said Mark Eddings, senior vice president of space market at LMI.

Eddings added the firm is committed to providing warfighters with the tools they need to understand the battlefield and quickly make informed decisions.

