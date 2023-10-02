Leonardo DRS Subsidiary, Intelsat Collaborate on SATCOM Services Contract for Army

A partnership between Leonardo DRS subsidiary DRS Global Enterprise Solution and Intelsat will develop a satellite communications as a managed service business model for the U.S. Army under a potential one-year contract awarded on Sept. 26.

The service branch said Friday the team will offer insights for potential business strategies and integration of capabilities in support of the Army Unified Network Plan.

Efforts will focus on delivering comprehensive, managed subscription services to enhance SATCOM capabilities and primary, alternate, contingency and emergency communications.

The pilot initiative will also offer insights into the Army’s 2030 network design, potentially incorporating managed subscription services modeled after private sector SATCOM practices.

Stuart McMillan, project manager for tactical networks at the Program Executive Office for Command, Control and Communications-Tactical, said that a SaaMS business model could be more effective in supporting soldiers across diverse locations and mission scenarios during large-scale combat operations.

DRS Global Enterprise Solutions and Intelsat will initiate work in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, spanning multiple global locations for at least six months, with the potential for additional orders.