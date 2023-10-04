Leidos Secures 19-Month NASA Contract Extension to Build Orion Spacecraft Laser Air Monitor

Leidos has booked a $14.1 million follow-on contract with NASA for the building of laser air monitoring systems to be used in future Artemis missions.

The 19-month extension increases the total contract value to $37.8 million, which covers fabrication and delivery of four main LAMS units and one spare for the Artemis III, IV and V programs, the company said Tuesday.

LAMS is an integral component of the Orion spacecraft’s Environmental Controls and Life Support Systems. The air monitor is being developed in Huntsville, Alabama, with testing to follow at multiple NASA locations.

“This extension reaffirms the importance of LAMS to the ORION Program and our commitment to NASA’s mission,” commented Robert Wright, Leidos Space division manager for the Dynetics Group. “This is a long journey of product research, development and improvement of the particular units in ECLSS, which will support protecting astronaut life. We are relying on the success of our previous work and feedback from NASA to ensure these systems are both resilient and effective.”