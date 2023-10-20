in Contract Awards, News

Leidos-Led Industry Team to Support Department of Defense Climate Resilience Initiatives Under $100M BPA

PopTika/Shutterstock.com
Leidos-Led Industry Team to Support Department of Defense Climate Resilience Initiatives Under $100M BPA
DOD climate resilience, support contract

A Leidos-led team will help the Department of Defense develop and integrate climate resilience strategies into its core functions and reduce greenhouse gas emissions under a potential five-year, $100 million blanket purchase agreement.

Leidos said Thursday it will work with McKinsey & Co., ICF and Rocky Mountain Institute to assist DOD in meeting mission requirements and improving resource management processes under the Strategic Climate Sustainability and Resilience Services BPA.

The SCSRS BPA has a 12-month base period and four option years and includes providing insights into Scope 3 supply chain emissions across the department’s operations and facilitating communications strategies and organizational change to help DOD achieve climate sustainability.

In July, Leidos launched a multiyear technology investment, called the Climate Data Analytics Framework, meant to provide government and commercial clients with end-to-end platforms for climate data storage, processing, cataloging, visualization, analysis, stewardship, reporting and delivery.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

blanket purchase agreementclimate resiliencecontract awardDepartment of DefenseGovconICFLeidosMcKinsey & Co.Rocky Mountain InstituteSCSRS

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

L3Harris Books $134M in DOD Contracts for Space Surveillance System Modernization, Sustainment
L3Harris Books $134M in DOD Contracts for Space Surveillance System Modernization, Sustainment
Redhorse, CDAO Ink AI Talent 2.0 Basic Ordering Agreement; Vince Bridgeman Quoted
Redhorse, CDAO Ink AI Talent 2.0 Basic Ordering Agreement; Vince Bridgeman Quoted