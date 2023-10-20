Leidos-Led Industry Team to Support Department of Defense Climate Resilience Initiatives Under $100M BPA

A Leidos-led team will help the Department of Defense develop and integrate climate resilience strategies into its core functions and reduce greenhouse gas emissions under a potential five-year, $100 million blanket purchase agreement.

Leidos said Thursday it will work with McKinsey & Co., ICF and Rocky Mountain Institute to assist DOD in meeting mission requirements and improving resource management processes under the Strategic Climate Sustainability and Resilience Services BPA.

The SCSRS BPA has a 12-month base period and four option years and includes providing insights into Scope 3 supply chain emissions across the department’s operations and facilitating communications strategies and organizational change to help DOD achieve climate sustainability.

In July, Leidos launched a multiyear technology investment, called the Climate Data Analytics Framework, meant to provide government and commercial clients with end-to-end platforms for climate data storage, processing, cataloging, visualization, analysis, stewardship, reporting and delivery.