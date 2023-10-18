in Healthcare IT, News

Leidos Launches 1st Overseas Wave of MHS Genesis Deployment; Liz Porter Quoted

Liz Porter/Leidos
Liz Porter, Health Group President, Leidos

Leidos has completed the deployment of the MHS Genesis electronic military health record to 9,000 medical providers and clinicians outside the contiguous United States.

The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health announced Tuesday that it has set up MHS Genesis at Fort Buchanan in Puerto Rico, Guantanamo Bay in Cuba and ten other military treatment facilities in the United Kingdom and across Europe.

Leidos completed the EHR deployment at all primary Department of Defense locations within the country earlier this year. The first wave of overseas distribution brings the platform’s deployment rate to 91 percent, equivalent to more than 3,500 DOD locations.

“We are also on track to deploy to Pacific locations before the end of the year and we continue to refine the system’s capabilities along the way to meet our customer’s evolving requirements,” according to Leidos Health Group President Liz Porter.

Jamie Bennet

