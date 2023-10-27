L3Harris Receives $74M DTRA Contract for Simulator Support Services

L3Harris Technologies has received an eight-year, $73.5 million contract from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency to offer a range of support services related to simulators.

The company will provide support to the agency’s Research and Development Department for the Nuclear Weapons Effect West Coast Facility Simulator Program , the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Under the sole source award, L3Harris will maintain and enhance DTRA-owned NWE simulators for R&D, test and evaluation purposes.

L3Harris will also provide engineering and scientific testing support for defense-related programs for the agency and assist in the disposition of DTRA-owned equipment as required.

Work will be carried out in San Leandro, California, through Jan. 31, 2031.

DOD noted that an undefinitized contract action, initially obligating $5.7 million from fiscal years 2022 and 2023 RDT&E funds, was awarded to L3Harris on Jan. 31.