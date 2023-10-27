L3Harris Receives $74M DTRA Contract for Simulator Support Services

L3Harris Technologies has received an eight-year, $73.5 million contract from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency to offer a range of support services related to simulators.
The company will provide support to the agency’s Research and Development Department for the Nuclear Weapons Effect West Coast Facility Simulator Program, the Department of Defense said Thursday.
Under the sole source award, L3Harris will maintain and enhance DTRA-owned NWE simulators for R&D, test and evaluation purposes.
L3Harris will also provide engineering and scientific testing support for defense-related programs for the agency and assist in the disposition of DTRA-owned equipment as required.
Work will be carried out in San Leandro, California, through Jan. 31, 2031.
DOD noted that an undefinitized contract action, initially obligating $5.7 million from fiscal years 2022 and 2023 RDT&E funds, was awarded to L3Harris on Jan. 31.