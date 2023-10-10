L3Harris, Creation Technologies Enter Into Long-Term Strategic Partnership Agreement

L3Harris Technologies has signed a multi-year strategic agreement with Creation Technologies to support critical defense and aerospace programs.

The agreement involves streamlining manufacturing and design processes with the aim of improving the capability of the defense industrial supply base, L3Harris said Monday.

“This agreement illustrates our commitment to smart acquisition strategies and our relentless focus on providing high-quality products and services at the best value for our military customers,” said Samir Mehta, president of communication systems at L3Harris. Mehta went on to note that the agreement with Creation will help strengthen the domestic supply chain.

Creation Technologies has been L3Harris’ contract manufacturer for over a decade. The company supplies circuit card assemblies, cables and connectors for many defense programs across L3Harris’ businesses. The new agreement is expected to strengthen the partnership between the two companies.