in Contract Awards, News, Space

L3Harris Books $134M in DOD Contracts for Space Surveillance System Modernization, Sustainment

Image by U.S. Air Force, Tech. Sgt. David Salanitri from L3Harris
L3Harris Books $134M in DOD Contracts for Space Surveillance System Modernization, Sustainment
GBOSS, surveillance system

L3Harris Technologies will modernize and sustain space surveillance systems under two Department of Defense contracts worth up to $134 million.

The company said Thursday it was awarded the Ground Based Optical Sensor System and Space Fence Sustainment contracts to support the Maintenance of Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities program of the U.S. Space Force.

GBOSS work includes the modernization of Ground-Based Electro-Optical Deep Space Surveillance telescopes in New Mexico and Hawaii to boost the sensor system’s resilience and expand DOD’s space domain awareness.

Meanwhile, the Space Fence sustainment program requires advanced space domain awareness capabilities from L3Harris to enable satellite tracking, space weather monitoring and foreign launch assessment. The effort under the Option Year 4 award is meant to assist the military in detecting and identifying potential threats.

“Advancing the MOSSAIC program will continue to modernize space domain awareness, which provides critical data to multi-domain warfighting operations,” said Ed Zoiss, president of space and airborne systems at L3Harris. “[The company] is a key partner through the entire chain of detection, tracking, targeting and engagement options.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

contract awardDefense DepartmentDODEd ZoissGBOSSGovconl3harris technologiesMOSSAICspace domain awarenessSpace Fenceus space force

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

AWS Seeks to Facilitate Federal Data Sharing With New Platform; Rob Nolen Quoted
AWS Seeks to Facilitate Federal Data Sharing With New Platform; Rob Nolen Quoted
Leidos-Led Industry Team to Support Department of Defense Climate Resilience Initiatives Under $100M BPA
Leidos-Led Industry Team to Support Department of Defense Climate Resilience Initiatives Under $100M BPA