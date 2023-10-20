L3Harris Books $134M in DOD Contracts for Space Surveillance System Modernization, Sustainment

L3Harris Technologies will modernize and sustain space surveillance systems under two Department of Defense contracts worth up to $134 million.

The company said Thursday it was awarded the Ground Based Optical Sensor System and Space Fence Sustainment contracts to support the Maintenance of Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities program of the U.S. Space Force.

GBOSS work includes the modernization of Ground-Based Electro-Optical Deep Space Surveillance telescopes in New Mexico and Hawaii to boost the sensor system’s resilience and expand DOD’s space domain awareness.

Meanwhile, the Space Fence sustainment program requires advanced space domain awareness capabilities from L3Harris to enable satellite tracking, space weather monitoring and foreign launch assessment. The effort under the Option Year 4 award is meant to assist the military in detecting and identifying potential threats.

“Advancing the MOSSAIC program will continue to modernize space domain awareness, which provides critical data to multi-domain warfighting operations,” said Ed Zoiss, president of space and airborne systems at L3Harris. “[The company] is a key partner through the entire chain of detection, tracking, targeting and engagement options.”