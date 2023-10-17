KBR to Support DOD Research & Analysis Efforts Under $75M Task Order; Byron Bright Quoted

KBR has won a $75 million recompete task order to provide the Department of Defense with research and analysis services for a variety of emerging technologies.

Issued as part of the DOD Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract vehicle, the five-year task order covers critical technology areas of advanced materials, trusted artificial intelligence and renewable energy generation storage, KBR announced from Houston, Texas on Tuesday.

Byron Bright , president of KBR Government Solutions U.S. and a four-time Wash100 Award recipient, said the company is proud to offer its continued support for the Army’s Program Executive Office Combat Support & Combat Support Services under the task order.

KBR’s responsibilities include research and development for engineering, new product design and development, logistics and reliability enhancements and dated and declining sources of manufacturing and supply.

“These innovative solutions advance reliability, maintainability and sustainability of combat-enabling systems, keeping our customers on the cutting edge of warfare strategy and execution,” said Bright.

A recapture of the Project Manager Transportation Systems Family of Vehicles Analysis IAC MAC contract, the task order indicates progress in KBR’s work to expand its focus on ground vehicle systems and demonstrates over 80 percent growth from the earlier task order.

Within the past year, KBR has won multiple other contracts from DOD organizations, including a potential $69 million award from the U.S. Central Command to deliver support personnel to three Air Force bases in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

In November 2022, the enterprise booked a $69.2 million task order to upgrade legacy technologies used in E-2 and C-2 aircraft for the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane and the Naval Air Systems Command.