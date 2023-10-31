Jeffrey Wuorinen Named VP of Just Climate & Energy Transitions at Abt Associates

Abt Associates has tasked Jeffrey Wuorinen to lead its climate and energy portfolio as the newly appointed vice president of just climate and energy transitions.

In this capacity, Wuorinen will work to plan and implement projects that equitably address climate issues in collaboration with U.S. government clients and partner countries, the consulting and research firm said Monday.

“Promoting equity both in the execution of our work and in our teams and collaborating with the public and private sector are central to Abt’s climate, energy, and environment work and Jeff has made this the center of his approach as well,” said Allyson Bear, head of U.S. international practice at Abt.

Wuorinen brings to his new role two decades of professional experience, including in public policy; social, economic and environmental equity; and low carbon renewable energy.

Before joining Abt, he was part of Chemonics UK as executive director and Chemonics International as senior vice president for water, energy and sustainable cities.