Isobar Public Sector, Google Cloud Establish Services Delivery Partnership; Larry Gillespie Quoted

Larry Gillespie / Isobar Public Sector
Larry Gillespie, President and Chairman, Isobar Public Sector

Isobar Public Sector and Google Cloud have teamed up to provide public sector customers with artificial intelligence/machine learning, data analytics and other cloud-based capabilities.

The Alexandria, Virginia-based technology services provider said Thursday that as Google Cloud’s authorized service partner, Isobar will bring cutting-edge offerings to federal, state and local government clients.

Services will also include API management and search capabilities, Vertex AI, Looker, BigQuery and Apigee.

“With our dedication to transforming the public sector we are truly excited to bring the rich capabilities of Google Cloud to solve problems and improve mission outcomes,” said Larry Gillespie, president and chairman of the board at Isobar.

He added that the partnership reflects the companies’ shared vision and presents an opportunity to transform service delivery.

Written by Christine Thropp

