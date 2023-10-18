Indira Rice Donegan Appointed Red River Chief Technology Evangelist

Indira Rice Donegan, a senior technologist with over two decades of experience across the Department of Defense and intelligence community, has joined Red River as chief technology evangelist.

Donegan said on LinkedIn that, in her new role, she will help build up support for the company’s technology platforms and services to help address complex challenges facing customers.

Before Red River, she was chief strategy officer for DOD and IC at NetApp.

The U.S. Army veteran spent three years on the Joint Staff, where she served as director of operations for the cyber requirements and integration branch and senior budgetary adviser for the DOD integrated operations division.

Donegan’s career included time as commander of the Army’s 63rd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, executive assistant to the director of the Defense Information Systems Agency and Joint Force Headquarters-DOD Information Network and senior communications officer.