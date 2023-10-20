Idemia to Support Service Members Transitioning to Civilian Work Under DOD Program; Patrick Clancey Quoted

The Department of Defense has authorized Idemia Identity and Security North America to provide training and job opportunities in engineering, information technology and other areas to transitioning U.S. military service members.

Idemia said Thursday it will serve as an authorized organization under the Skillbridge Program and help U.S. military members find placement within the company based on their experience, availability and capacity to train during their final 180 days of active-duty service.

Patrick Clancey, president and CEO of Idemia National Security Solutions, said the company will help ease the transition of military members into the civilian sector and provide in-demand work experience under the initiative.

“We know they will bring the same incredible motivation and talent to Idemia that they displayed while in uniform,” Clancey said.

The Skillbridge Program partners with the industry sector to provide real-world training and work experience to service members prior to their military discharge.