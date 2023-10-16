in News

HII Transfers National Security Cutter Calhoun to Coast Guard

Photo / hii.com
HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division has handed over to the U.S. Coast Guard a national security cutter named after the first master chief petty officer of the USCG, Charles Calhoun.

Designated as WMSL 759, Calhoun is the 10th Legend-class NSC delivered to the service branch, HII said Friday.

Amanda Whitaker, NSC program manager at Ingalls Shipbuilding, highlighted the efforts of the entire NSC team in readying the ship for a wide range of future missions.

The Legend-class cutters can undertake and provide essential support for a diverse array of Coast Guard, Navy and NATO activities such as combatting drug trafficking, countering global illegal fishing, responding to disasters and aiding defense operations.

Written by Kacey Roberts

