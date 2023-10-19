HII Mission Technologies Unveils Engineering Facility in New York State; Andy Green Quoted

HII’s Mission Technologies division has inaugurated a new facility in Syracuse, New York, that will specialize in engineering products for command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

The company announced Wednesday that the new facility is in addition to its site in Rome, New York, which also supports its ISR and electronic warfare business.

The opening of the new building brings Mission Technologies’ engineering and technical workforce in the state to 200 employees. Dino Cencetti, vice president of operations in Mission Technologies’ C5ISR business group, said that the expansion will also benefit Syracuse’s defense industrial base as well as New York’s tech sector.

“This facility serves as a hub for integrating various technologies that play a direct role in bolstering national security,” said Andy Green, president of Mission Technologies. “It’s a place where imagination, innovation and collaboration converge. Here in Syracuse, New York, the finest minds are ready to carry out HII’s mission – providing the edge to our warfighters,” added Green, a five-time recipient of the Wash100 Award.