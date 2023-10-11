HashiCorp Federal President Melissa Palmer Talks Rise of Infrastructure-as-a-service Tools in Government Sector

HashiCorp’s software products such as TerraForm and Nomad Packer are increasingly being used in the federal sector as more government agencies turn to cloud-based infrastructure-as-a-service resources, Melissa Palmer, president of HashiCorp Federal, said in an interview on Federal Tech Podcast.

She explained how the company’s offerings are designed for enterprise multicloud environments not just in government operations but also in large commercial organizations.

In the last 12 months, HashiCorp’s eight products have been downloaded 450 million times by customers looking to automate, secure and connect different types of infrastructure or cloud. Terraform is compatible with Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services and other common cloud services. It also features on-premises tools so that users can bring their data back to the organizational mainframe from the cloud.

Palmer provided an overview of Nomad Packer and Nomad Council Vault, which allow government customers to automate secrets management. She noted their benefits to agencies that require a secure, frequent rotation of sensitive data.

“What you’ll find with infrastructure and cloud environments is that infrastructure is the same no matter if it’s the federal government… It’s exactly the same if you’re talking to JP Morgan Chase or Walmart or FedEx, they all have exactly the same challenges,” Palmer commented.

She added that she would like to introduce some of their federal customers to larger scale clients to enable either side to learn from their best practices and history.