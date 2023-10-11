Greg Muhlner, Public Sector VP at Atom Computing, Completes Cuyamaca 100K Endurance Run

Greg Muhlner, vice president of public sector at Atom Computing and a member of Executive Mosaic’s 4×24 Quantum Group, completed the Cuyamaca 100K Endurance Run in 15 hours on Saturday.

The former Naval SEAL officer was among the 250 participants in the 100-kilometer ultramarathon race, which traverses diverse landscapes within California’s Cuyamaca Rancho and Anza Borrego state parks.

Greg Muhlner at the finish line for the Cuyamaca 100K endurance race in California. Photo courtesy of Greg Muhlner.

Runners were required to have completed a trail race of 50 kilometers or more since 2022 to qualify for the challenge.

“Training for and running ultramarathons requires a certain level of perseverance not too dissimilar to helping the federal government adopt transformative technologies,” Muhlner told Executive Mosaic. “While both activities can be physically and mentally challenging, they can also be exceptionally rewarding. I guess that’s why I continue to show up at the starting line.”

Muhlner has been with Atom Computing since May as its VP of public sector, responsible for leading engagement with the government. He brings to the role senior leadership experience at Rebellion Defense, Amazon Web Services, Dell EMC and Science Applications International Corp.

Commenting on Mulner’s appointment, Atom Computing CEO Rob Hays said earlier, “[Muhlner has] extensive federal government experience that will help position Atom Computing as the premier partner to the U.S. in winning the race to large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computing.”

Executive Mosaic congratulates Muhlner and sends its appreciation not only for demonstrating his endurance and strength but also for his service to our country.