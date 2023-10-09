goTenna Investment Round Sees Participation From Lockheed Martin Ventures

The venture arm of Lockheed Martin has made an investment in goTenna, which is currently undergoing its series 1 fundraiser.

The mesh networking technology developer said Friday it will use the new funding to provide the U.S. government with improved capabilities, including those for situational awareness and connectivity.

Lockheed Martin Ventures Vice President and General Manager Chris Moran said his organization is keen on working with goTenna to develop security solutions that empower the U.S. and its allies. He specifically cited the goTenna Pro X platform as having the “potential to provide a transformational capability for missions that require a highly effective, low-visibility communications capability”.

For her part, Carla Provost, chairwoman of goTenna’s board of directors, said that the combination of Lockheed’s investment and her company’s products “will allow operators across the world to stay connected during their critical operations”.