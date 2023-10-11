GM Defense Enters Into Teaming Agreement With Anduril Industries; Stephen duMont Quoted

GM Defense, a General Motors subsidiary, and Anduril Industries announced a teaming agreement, establishing a framework to collaborate on defense program capture activities. The team will focus on delivering autonomy solutions, battery electrification and other new propulsion technologies, Anduril said Tuesday.

The joint announcement coincides with the Association of the U.S. Army tradeshow in Washington, D.C., where variations of the two companies’ infantry squad vehicle is on display.

“GM Defense has a strong strategic alignment with Anduril as we are both focused on bringing disruptive new technologies into the defense and government marketplace to deliver innovative solutions for our customers,” said Stephen duMont, GM Defense president and Wash100 winner.

“We feel this is a powerful team, and together, we can make a strong offering for key U.S. defense programs while assessing other global opportunities,” duMont added.

“We are thrilled to be working with GM Defense to produce new capabilities for land systems. Advanced software for mission-level autonomy can transform ground systems, and GM Defense will be a critical teammate to deliver next-generation land systems for warfighters around the world,” said Anduril CEO Brian Schimpf.