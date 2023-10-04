General Dynamics Subsidiary Books $218M Army Task Order for M1128 Artillery Production

A General Dynamics subsidiary has received a $218 million initial task order from the U.S. Army for expanded production of 155mm M1128 load, assemble and pack requirements.

The initial task order was awarded to General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems under a $974.4 million multi-award contract for the M1128 artillery, the company said Monday.

OTS will boost M1128 facilitization and production at its Camden, Arkansas-based operations to reach a new LAP capacity of 50,000 rounds per month by 2025. The goal will be aided by another contract that calls for monthly facilitization of 20,000 M795 rounds.

Under the task order, a facility designed to implement modernized processes and more environmentally responsible methods will be established at OTS’ Arkansas location to enhance 155mm artillery LAP process.

The firm-fixed-price contract awarded in late September has an estimated completion date of Sept. 26, 2028, according to the Department of Defense.