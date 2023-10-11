General Dynamics Expands With New Cyber Facility at Port San Antonio

General Dynamics‘ information technology business has established a new cyber facility at Port San Antonio in Texas in pursuit of regional expansion objectives.

General Dynamics Information Technology said Tuesday the facility will be used to develop advanced cyber as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance services in support of the U.S. Air Force’s cyber division located at the Port campus and the nearby Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

The new facility is poised to create up to 50 high-tech job opportunities initially, with the potential for additional positions as the company’s regional footprint expands.

GDIT will collaborate with public and private sector organizations in Port San Antonio and academic institutions renowned for their cybersecurity programs, such as the University of Texas at San Antonio.

The partnerships will seek to cultivate a talent pipeline for IT innovation through internships and mentorship programs at the newly created facility.

Brian Sheridan, senior vice president for defense at GDIT, noted that San Antonio holds strategic significance as a cyber hub for the Air Force and is the nation’s second-largest cybersecurity community.