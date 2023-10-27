in DOD, News

GDMS Secures NSA Certification for 1st TACLANE E-Series Ethernet Encryptor; Stephen Marker Quoted

Stephen Marker, Vice President, GDMS

The National Security Agency has granted certification to General Dynamics‘ mission systems division for its first TACLANE E-Series product designed to protect top-secret government information that passes through ethernet data networks.

The TACLANE-ES10 (KG-185A) encryptor is a Layer 2 Ethernet Data Encryption Cryptographic Interoperability Specification-compliant platform that works to secure classified information in high-speed networks at data rates up to 10 Gigabits per second, GDMS said Thursday.

“The now certified TACLANE-ES10 meets NSA’s EDE-CIS specifications and will carry through to all TACLANE E-Series products, helping customers save time and money by eliminating the need to retrofit outdated hardware that cannot be upgraded to meet the latest EDE-CIS specifications,” said Stephen Marker, vice president of secure networks, voice and computing products in GDMS’ cyber systems line of business.

Equipped with the GEM One encryptor management platform, TACLANE-ES10 provides support for key management infrastructure.

GDMS will add support for PPK allowing for interoperable communications in disconnected networks for the platform’s next release.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

