FVLCRUM Investment in Government Contractor AITC Expected to Drive Accelerated Growth, Increased Opportunities

Advanced IT Concepts has entered into a strategic partnership with FVLCRUM, a private equity firm with extensive experience working with government contractors.

AITC, which provides defense and federal agencies with technology solutions, said Friday that FVLCRUM’s investment will help bring about the company’s continued growth.

“We are excited to partner with FVLCRUM and continue our story as a leading service provider to government agencies,” said Gabriel Ruiz, AITC founder and managing principal. He had previously served as AITC president, a position that will now be taken over by David Gardner, who concurrently serves as CEO.

The retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel added that FVLCRUM’s investment will accelerate AITC’s growth, expanding opportunities for its customers.

AITC was established in 2006. Its offerings include IT infrastructure, medical simulation, cybersecurity and live training.

Its deals with the government include the Army Training Aids, Devices, Simulators, and Simulations Maintenance Program Contract; the Total Engineering and Integration Services III contract; and the Information Management Communications Services IV contract.