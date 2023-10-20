Fortress Joins CISA-Backed Collaborative Initiative to Boost US Cybersecurity Infrastructure

Fortress Information Security has joined the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s public-private partnership initiative aimed at strengthening U.S. defenses against cyberattacks.

The company said Monday it will share information on cyber risks to support the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative‘s efforts to develop and implement joint cybersecurity planning and cyber defense initiatives.

Fortress has developed the Asset to Vendor network and North American Energy Software Assurance Database to bring together critical infrastructure operators and vendors to streamline cybersecurity assessments.

“These public-private partnerships work. We know because we team up with companies every day working to protect the nation from cyber threats. Teaming up with organizations dedicated to security makes all of us in critical infrastructure a little better and a little safer,” said Tobias Whitney, vice president of strategy and policy at Fortress.