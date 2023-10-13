Fornetix CTO Charles White Emphasizes Importance of ICAM in Military Zero Trust Security

Identity, credential and access management provides “a consistent view of identity” in mission partner environments, making communications more efficient, enhancing command and control and increasing lethality, according to Charles White, chief technology officer of Fornetix.

White made the remarks in a column published Wednesday where he commented on an article by General Dynamics Information Technology Business Development Director Eric Tapp about ICAM and its role in establishing a zero trust collaboration environment.

The two companies had teamed up during the Talisman Sabre 2023 exercise in Australia where they demonstrated zero trust at the edge capabilities.

White went on to say that the foundation of zero trust is ICAM and attribute based access control is their shared language.

He also noted that the Fornetix-GDIT approach employed during TS23 allowed for the consistent implementation of controls for U.S. as well as coalition partners, enabling “a consistent, modular approach for brining Zero Trust to where mission happens”.