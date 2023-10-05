Former SAIC Chief Executive Nazzic Keene Named to Board of Directors at ITT

Manufacturing company ITT has elected Nazzic Keene, former CEO of Science Applications International Corp. and a Wash100 winner, to its board of directors.

Keene, whose appointment goes into effect on Oct. 6, will become part of the nominating and governance committee, ITT said Wednesday.

Keene had led SAIC as chief executive from 2019 but announced in May her retirement, which went into effect on Oct. 2. Leadership of SAIC has since formally passed to Toni Townes-Whitley, who had served as CEO-elect since June.

Keene’s career at SAIC began in 2012. Throughout her tenure, she took on various leadership roles apart from CEO, including president of global markets and missions and chief operating officer.

According to ITT CEO and President Luca Savi, Keene “has a demonstrated history of driving growth and change as CEO of SAIC and extensive experience working with its board.”

Also joining Keene on the ITT board is Kevin Berryman, who previously served as chief financial officer at Jacobs. Berryman, whose appointment went into effect on Oct. 3, has been made part of the audit committee.

Savi said Keene and Berryman bring to their roles as board members experience “which will help ITT execute on its capital deployment objectives.”