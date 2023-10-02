in Executive Moves, News

Former Raytheon Exec Shawn Mural Joins V2X as SVP & CFO; Chuck Prow Quoted

Shawn Mural, former chief financial officer at Raytheon, has joined V2X to serve in the same role and oversee the McLean, Virginia-based company’s overall finance and accounting functions.

V2X said Monday Mural has nearly two and a half decades of experience working at RTX and its predecessor company, most recently serving as the Raytheon business’ CFO and vice president of finance.

Mural succeeds Susan Lynch as senior vice president and CFO following the latter’s retirement from V2X. He is now responsible for finance operations, investor relations and corporate development and other related functions at the company.

“As we continue to the next phase of the company’s growth, Shawn brings strong financial leadership and deep knowledge and understanding of the aerospace and defense industry,” said Chuck Prow, president and CEO of V2X and a 2023 Wash100 awardee.

