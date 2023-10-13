in Executive Moves, News

Former Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen Elected to AAR Board

Billy Nolen/AAR Corp.
Billy Nolen, former acting administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, has been elected to the board of directors at commercial aviation services provider AAR Corp.

The U.S. Army veteran brings over three decades of experience in aviation safety management, operations, certification and regulatory affairs, the Wood Dale, Illinois-headquartered company said Thursday.

Nolen serves as chief safety officer at electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft developer Archer Aviation.

He joined the company following his retirement in June from the FAA, where he served as associate administrator for aviation safety and led certification reform and safety management system development for airports.

Before moving to the aviation industry, Nolan served in the Army as an airplane and helicopter pilot and safety officer.

