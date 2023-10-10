Fluor to Continue Naval Nuclear Lab Support Under Navy Extension Contract

A Fluor business has secured a contract extension from the U.S. Navy to continue supporting the Nuclear Propulsion Program of the Naval Nuclear Laboratory for an additional five years to 2028.

The contract extension allows Fluor Marine Propulsion to manage and operate the primary facilities of NNL in New York, Pennsylvania and Idaho, Fluor said Monday.

The NNL program covers the lifecycle of naval nuclear propulsion-related activities, including the management of nuclear-powered vessels and other installations within the U.S. naval fleet.