Fluor to Continue Naval Nuclear Lab Support Under Navy Extension Contract

Fluor business has secured a contract extension from the U.S. Navy to continue supporting the Nuclear Propulsion Program of the Naval Nuclear Laboratory for an additional five years to 2028.

The contract extension allows Fluor Marine Propulsion to manage and operate the primary facilities of NNL in New York, Pennsylvania and Idaho, Fluor said Monday.

The NNL program covers the lifecycle of naval nuclear propulsion-related activities, including the management of nuclear-powered vessels and other installations within the U.S. naval fleet.

In 2018, Fluor received a potential $13.1 billion contract from the military branch to perform propulsion work for the NNL in support of the program. The award featured a five-year base period with an additional five-year contract option.

Written by Kacey Roberts

