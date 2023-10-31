Fairbanks Morse Defense Buys American Fan to Broaden Turnkey Marine Offerings

Fairbanks Morse Defense, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has acquired American Fan, a Fairfield, Ohio-headquartered centrifugal fan manufacturer, as part of efforts to broaden its turnkey marine products and services.

FMD said Monday that American Fan brings over five decades of experience in axial and centrifugal fan design, manufacturing and servicing.

The acquired company provides products and services for 30 U.S. Navy shipbuilding programs supporting various onboard air-moving applications, including compartment ventilation and gas turbine air supply.

“American Fan has a long track record of delivering high-quality products to the U.S. Navy, and its addition to our portfolio strengthens our ability to meet the continually evolving needs of our military and marine customers,” said George Whittier, CEO of FMD.

The transaction is the latest in the list of acquisitions FMD made in recent years, including the January 2022 acquisition of Federal Equipment Company, a supplier of specialized military replacement parts for naval equipment.