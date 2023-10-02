F-35 Program Completes Joint Simulation Environment Tests

The F-35 program concluded a series of Joint Simulation Environment tests in September needed by the Department of Defense to decide whether to issue a Milestone C decision, which authorizes the Lockheed Martin-built fighter jet to move into the full-rate production phase, Defense News reported Friday.

Russell Goemaere, a spokesman for the F-35 joint program office, told the publication that the initial trial validation and the JSE tests, also known as “runs for score,” wrapped up on Sept. 21.

The 64 JSE test trials conducted at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland sought to assess the three F-35 variants through several scenarios, including cruise missile defense, defensive counter-air and combined offensive counter-air.

The DOD’s office of the director, operational test and evaluation will analyze the data gathered from the JSE tests and could hand over a report on the fighter aircraft’s performance during the trials to the department’s officials by the end of December.

Lt. Gen. Michael Schmidt said in an interview with the Air and Space Forces Magazine that the F-35 program is expected to see a Milestone C decision in early 2024.