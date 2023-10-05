Equus, UDI Collaborate on Data Center Cooling Tech R&D; Jay Lawrence Quoted

Equus Compute Solutions and Ultrascale Digital Infrastructure have partnered to conduct research and development efforts aimed at advancing liquid cooling technology.

The team will concentrate its efforts on the creation of micro data centers equipped with immersion cooling technology, said Equus Wednesday, said Equus Wednesday.

To facilitate the R&D initiative, on-site testing, development, demonstration and promotion of joint developments will take place at the Equus Innovation Center.

The facility will be outfitted with 5G/6G, satellite connectivity, mmWave and advanced zero-trust cybersecurity measures.

“We are on the cusp of a technological revolution, and this partnership is a testament to our commitment to innovation,” commented Jay Lawrence, CEO of Equus.

He added that the partnership looks to redefine immersion cooling and high-performance computing standards.

Minnesota-based Equus specializes in designing, developing and deploying high-performance computing services, while Delaware-based UDI focuses on creating and implementing data center-related services.